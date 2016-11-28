A Closer Look: The Michael J. Dillon U.S. Courthouse

The former Michael J. Dillon federal courthouse will become the City of Buffalo's new public safety complex. The courthouse was renamed in 1987 in honor of longtime Internal Revenue Service employee Michael J. Dillon. It occupies an entire block along Niagara Square. Construction of the seven-story sandstone and steel courthouse in 1936 resulted from the Emergency Relief and Construction Act of 1932, which authorized the construction of a number of federal buildings, including the Dillon Courthouse. News photographer Sharon Cantillon takes you on a closer look inside the building that will become the City of Buffalo's new public safety complex.