High school scores & schedules (Nov. 28)

High schools

Boys basketball

Today’s games

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Nonleague

WNY Maritime at Global Concepts , 6 p.m.

Akron at Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Barker at V-Alexander, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

Cassadaga Valley at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Lancaster Tip-off

at Lancaster

Cleveland Hill vs. Health Sciences, 6 p.m.

Dunkirk vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s games

Nonleague

Mount St. Mary at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.

V-Cuba-Rushford at Salamanca, 5 p.m.

Health Sciences at Emerson, 6 p.m.

Lew-Port at Barker, 6:30 p.m.

V-Brockport at Albion, 7 p.m.

Forestville at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Orchard Park at Kenmore East, 7:30 p.m.

West Seneca Tipoff

at West Seneca East

West Seneca West vs. TBA, 5 p.m.

Eden vs. West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Nonleague

Walsh at Nardin, 5 p.m.

Tonawanda at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Falconer at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Matt Foster Tournament

at Iroquois

Niagara Falls vs. Iroquois, 5 p.m.

TBA vs. TBA, 6:45 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Club

White Division

Dunkirk/Fredonia 11, West Seneca East 1

Iroquois 3, City Honors 2

Red Division

Orchard Park 4, Cheektowaga 1

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Orchard Park vs. Canisius

at HarborCenter, 6:30 p.m.

Lew-Port vs. North Tonawanda

at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion, 6:45 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude

at HarborCenter, 8:30 p.m.

West Seneca West vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

WNY Federation

Lew-Port vs. Lockport

at Cornerstone Arena, 8 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew vs. Orchard Park/Frontier/Lake Shore

at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

WNY Federation

Amherst/Sweet Home/Clarence vs. Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew

at Holiday Twin Rinks, 4 p.m.

West Seneca/Hamburg/Eden vs. Kenmore/Grand Island

at Lincoln Ice Arena, 7:40 p.m.

Attention All-Stars

Please forward the following all-star selections to sports@buffnews.com.

Boys soccer: IAC.

Girls soccer: All-Catholic, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Frontier, CCAA Central, Radcliffe Cup.

Girls volleyball: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Frontier, Niagara-Orleans, CCAA East, CCAA Central, CCAA North.

Boys volleyball: All-WNY, All-Catholic, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, Niagara Frontier.

Boys cross country: All-WNY, All-Catholic, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Frontier, Niagara-Orleans, Buffalo Schools.

Girls cross country: All-WNY, All-Catholic, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Frontier, Niagara-Orleans, Buffalo Schools.