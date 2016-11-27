Quarterly analysis: Defense strong again as Hunter's TD lifts Bills to ugly win

For the second week in a row, the Bills defense put together a strong fourth quarter to hold down an ugly win and keep the Bills’ slim playoff hopes alive.

Jacksonville finished a scoring drive on the very first play of the quarter, but gained only 41 yards the rest of the game as the Bills forced a punt and a turnover-on-downs.

Tyrod Taylor hit Justin Hunter for the eventual game-winning touchdown with 10:52 to go and later led a drive that ran out the final 3:25 on the game clock.

The go-ahead touchdown was set up by a Prince Amukamara pass interference penalty on a long pass to Sammy Watkins. Hunter went up and over his man to haul in a nice pass from Taylor for a 16-yard touchdown at the front corner of the end zone. It was his seventh reception with the Bills; four of them have gone for touchdowns.

LeSean McCoy just got over the goal line for the two-point conversion to put the Bills ahead by seven.

Payback: Nickell Robey-Coleman was flagged for the phantom pass interference last year in London that extended Jacksonville’s game-winning drive. He got away with a shove in the fourth quarter Sunday that absolutely should’ve been pass interference.