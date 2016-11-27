Share this article

Marcell Dareus sacks Jacksonville's QB Blake Bortles in first half action Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville game today at New Era Field in Orchard Park on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Quarterly analysis: Defense strong again as Hunter's TD lifts Bills to ugly win

For the second week in a row, the Bills defense put together a strong fourth quarter to hold down an ugly win and keep the Bills’ slim playoff hopes alive.

Jacksonville finished a scoring drive on the very first play of the quarter, but gained only 41 yards the rest of the game as the Bills forced a punt and a turnover-on-downs.

Tyrod Taylor hit Justin Hunter for the eventual game-winning touchdown with 10:52 to go and later led a drive that ran out the final 3:25 on the game clock.

The go-ahead touchdown was set up by a Prince Amukamara pass interference penalty on a long pass to Sammy Watkins. Hunter went up and over his man to haul in a nice pass from Taylor for a 16-yard touchdown at the front corner of the end zone. It was his seventh reception with the Bills; four of them have gone for touchdowns.

LeSean McCoy just got over the goal line for the two-point conversion to put the Bills ahead by seven.

Payback: Nickell Robey-Coleman was flagged for the phantom pass interference last year in London that extended Jacksonville’s game-winning drive. He got away with a shove in the fourth quarter Sunday that absolutely should’ve been pass interference.

