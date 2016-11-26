RUSIN, Beverly A. (Schuster)

RUSIN - Beverly A. (nee Schuster)

November 24, 2016, of Cheektowaga, NY, loving wife of David Rusin; dearest daughter of the late Norman and Doris Schuster; dear sister of Joseph (Robin), John (Corey), Teresa (Paul), Tommy (Mary), Donna (Steve) and Jimmy (Chris); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER

FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 3 at 9:30 AM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. or the SPCA. Bev ("Bee Boo"), you'll live in our hearts and memories. Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Bev says Thank You Greg P.