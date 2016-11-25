HENDY, Rita J. "Ritz" (Kolaczynski)

HENDY - Rita J. "Ritz'' (nee Kolaczynski) Of Hamburg, NY, November 17, 2016. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Hendy; daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Juda) Kolaczynski; sister of the late Charlotte (late Chester) Pcionek, Henry (late Dolores) and Frank (late Lorraine) Kolaczynski; also survived by many nieces and nephews who were blessed to have such a beautiful, loving aunt. Auntie, "Love you the whole world." The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) and where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at SS Peter and Paul Church. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com