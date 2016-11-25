Letter: Electoral College could end nightmare before it begins

Electoral College could end nightmare before it begins

It is time for the Electoral College to step up to the plate and do what our Founding Fathers created it to do – prevent criminals and scoundrels from gaining the highest office in the land. Thanks to the good efforts of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Donald Trump has been exposed as the scoundrel that he is. Schneiderman not only settled a claim against Trump and his university, but just the other day he admitted that he violated IRS regulations in the 2015 tax filing for his Trump Foundation. Unlike the $25 million Trump University settlement, he had to admit guilt in his IRS violations.

Trump still faces a slew of lawsuits. Some of them are class action, others civil, and potentially no less than 12 criminal suits. Some involve the facilitation of underage and undocumented workers, violent felonies such as rape and other sexual assaults. All this, not to mention all the conflicts of interest related to his international business dealings.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that there is no immunity for alleged crimes or civil wrongdoings that occurred prior to becoming president. I urge the Electoral College to do its job and put an end to this nightmare before it happens.

Joseph S. Guadagno

West Seneca