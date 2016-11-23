Stolen car suspect arrested downtown

Jamarr Rainey, 20, of Parkridge Avenue, was taken into custody in downtown Buffalo about an hour after he allegedly stole a Newburgh Avenue woman's car Tuesday.

Rainey was arrested in the stolen car on Eagle Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told Buffalo police officers she was getting into her car outside her home about noontime when Rainey allegedly hit her with a stick, stole her car keys and drove off in her vehicle.

Rainey was in the car when it was stopped on Eagle Street. He was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Wednesday.