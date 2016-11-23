SCHWARTZ, Robert J.

SCHWARTZ - Robert J. Of Depew, November 21, 2016, beloved husband of 31 years to Pamela (nee Priestner); devoted son of Grace (nee Repka) and the late Raymond; dear brother of Karen (Fulton McInnes) Wright, Donald, Christopher (Carolyn) and Richard; also survived by a niece and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Flowers gratefully declined.