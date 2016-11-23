Letter: Residents should be able to ride the carousel free

Residents should be able to ride the carousel free

Every time this topic comes up, it infuriates me. It will cost $1 to ride the carousel at Canalside. State taxpayers paid for and therefore own the “rare 1924 carousel.” Shouldn’t the ride be free to the owners? Do the taxpayers get a carousel rebate?

Spending $1.2 million of taxpayers’ money for this attraction is absolutely ridiculous. Look around. Can’t this money be put to better use?

Julie Hughes

Hamburg