Editorial: The end of a divisive election campaign is the right time to pause in thanksgiving

Let’s be honest. We all know what we’re grateful for today, 2016’s iteration of Thanksgiving: The election is over.

Perhaps most important today in this divided country is to remember that Americans have much more than politics, elections and government for which they may be grateful.

Indeed, a grateful heart is what makes disappointment manageable and that leavens the excess that is always the risk of success. That is true today and it would have been true regardless of the outcome of the election.

Among those sources of gratitude are:

• Food, clothing and shelter. These are the essentials we take for granted, but which are not the lot of all Western New Yorkers and which, in places such as Syria, may not be available at all. It is well to remember the basics to which most of us are born.

• The ability to help. Little is more satisfying in life than being useful, whether it is to a spouse, a child, a parent or, perhaps especially, a stranger. Helping others feeds the spirit and fortifies the grateful heart that, over the course of a lifetime, points the way to happiness.

• The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Yes, it’s commercial and corny and over the top, but so what? It’s fun for children of all ages and a welcome marker of the season.

• An incredible autumn. Maybe it’s the result of climate change, but when the mercury reaches 72 on the Friday before Thanksgiving – 25 degrees above the normal high of 47 – thankfulness is not inappropriate. And, is it our imagination, or were the fall colors especially vibrant this year?

• The safe passage of those who, two days after that 72-degree day, were threatened by the snowstorm that wracked many parts of the state. Those travelers included many from this part of the state.

• The Great Lakes that fed the storm and that will, assuredly, foment more of them over the coming months. The planet’s greatest inland sea is a living entity and a resource that is also easy to take for granted. Ditto Niagara Falls, one of the most recognized names in the world.

• The government program that is helping to clean the lakes from the consequences of decades of environmental abuse. The improvements already made to the lakes and tributaries such as the Buffalo River are making a difference.

• American diversity. We are a nation of immigrants and while that inevitably causes stresses, the commingling of people of varied backgrounds has been a source of tremendous strength and renewal. It is among the reasons that the American experiment remains a sturdy and hopeful work in progress, and it unfolds daily in Buffalo.

• Good times. Despite the significant challenges of life in the early 21st century, there has never been a better time to be alive, at least in this country. The combination of factors, including incomes, safe travel, effective medicine and others, have made life the most secure it’s been for the most number of Americans.

• Pumpkin pie. Talk about taking something important for granted. And while we’re at it, let’s keep a good thought for fruitcake, which is not only taken forgranted but downright disrespected.

• British television. If you like wit and sophistication (Monty Python notwithstanding), this is where it’s at.

• Real Christmas trees. It is only a happy coincidence that they smell like gin.

And, yes, democratic elections – even this year’s terrible ordeal. Sometimes we make good choices, sometimes bad, but the fact is that we get to make them. And once presidents or other officials are elected, we have a fistful of ways to hold them accountable, through Congress, the judiciary, future elections and, importantly, a free and independent press. All are crucial components of a functioning democracy and, for that reason, require our thanks.