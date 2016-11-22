Vic Carucci's Bills Wake-Up Call: With Taylor, it's all shades of gray

Even for those finding a shred of hope in the Buffalo Bills' long-shot path to the postseason, the harsher reality that these next six games are much more about the future than the present prevails.

And by future, I'm talking about the only player most Bills followers deem worthy of any detailed discussion at this point: Tyrod Taylor.

We are in full-scale Tyrod Watch.

The Bills lost at Seattle, but did you see how Tyrod played? Best game of his career.

The Bills beat the Bengals, but did you see how Tyrod played? That was awful.

Every snap and every throw is being scrutinized with the same zeal shown during the three-way competition that Taylor won to land the starting job in the summer of 2015.

It's being done with the idea his performance will definitively answer the question of whether the Bills will exercise their right to, at a minimum, pick up that $27-million clause to keep him for two more seasons or ultimately take the plunge on the entire five-year, $90-million extension they've negotiated with him.

But will it?

If the last two games (and the majority of 24 career starts) have taught us anything, it's that Taylor's game spends much more time in areas of gray than black or white.

He can do incredible things when moving around to avoid pressure and especially when moving to move the chains. He can do maddening things when he doesn't see or doesn't want to throw to a wide-open Charles Clay, or misfires badly in the direction of another receiver.

For some outside the Bills' organization, the conclusion has already been made. Gray doesn't cut it. Gray isn't what a franchise quarterback is supposed to represent. For the big money, you're looking for great, not gray.

Except, in Taylor's case, gray doesn't end with how he plays.

It extends to who is making the decision about his future.

It would hardly be a shock if there wasn't a consensus within the Bills' hierarchy about Taylor's worthiness of being the quarterback to guide the Bills beyond this season. The decision-makers can see what we all see.

But it's also a fact that Rex Ryan loves the guy, believes the guy is the absolute perfect complement to his defensive- and run-oriented blueprint for success, and has clearly made up his mind that Taylor will be his quarterback for as long as Ryan is coaching the Bills.

On the assumption that Ryan isn't likely to go anywhere because ownership is going to give him miles of slack for working with an injury depleted roster and is going to buy the sales job he's doing that he has delivered on his promise to get his sack-/pressure-oriented defense back on track, Taylor isn't going anywhere, either.

The Pegulas are paying Ryan $5.5 million per season, which is more than any non-player on their payroll. This is his show. This will remain his show.

And when General Manager Doug Whaley did the deal on Taylor's "conditional" extension in August, it was with an eye toward the future quarterbacking landscape at the collegiate and NFL levels.

Whaley knew there was no better replacement emerging from college next year. Even the teams that will be picking at or near the top of the draft are going to have issues finding someone in whom they can be confident will lead a turnaround. He knew the Bills weren't going to find anyone in free agency or the trade market to upgrade the position, either.

Certainly, there is nothing inspiring in the Bills' pipeline. EJ Manuel is, at best, a career backup. Cardale Jones is a project that is a long way from even being ready for second-string duty.

So, as the Taylor Watch continues, you can continue to do your due diligence. Chart those throws. Assess the decision-making. Crunch the numbers.

Keep talking about the good, the bad, the ugly.

Chances are, you'll still find yourself stuck in gray, which probably will be good enough for the Bills – regardless of how the team's playoff hopes survive these final six games.