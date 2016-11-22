Deaths    Death Notices

BYCINA, Michael J.

BYCINA - Michael J. November 19, 2016, of West Seneca, NY. Cherished husband of Dina (Cybulski) Bycina; loving father of Allana Marie and Michael John; dear son of John A. and the late Janet R. Bycina Sr.; son-in-law of Constance and the late William V. Cybulski; dear brother of John Jr. (Nicole Collette) Bycina, late Diane (Edward) Liszka; brother-in-law of Helen Marie (Edward) Kast, Susan Marie (Anthony) Nardozzi, John, Matthew (Rosann), Luke (Lynne) and the late Mark (Yvette) Cybulski; special larger than life uncle of many nieces and nephews and dedicated friends. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga Friday from 12-4 and 6-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. at Union Rd., West Seneca. Please
assemble at church

