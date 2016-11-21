The top mental health challenges facing refugees from Burma

Trauma: This is the root of all the other problems the refugees face, the horrific experiences they endured in Burma. A recent study by researchers at the University of Minnesota found that 85 percent of newly arrived refugees from Burma’s Karen ethnic minority had endured traumatic experiences, including torture. That leads to a higher possibility of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Depression: Many refugees report that they feel sad most of the time, and some say they cry easily. An Australian study showed the rate of depression among Karen refugees there to be about 36 percent, while a University at Buffalo study found that about 22 percent of the refugees surveyed showed signs of depression.

Anxiety: Many refugees report feeling nervousness or restlessness, and in clinical terms, it’s often anxiety. That is a disorder experienced by about a fifth of those refugees, according to studies of refugees from Burma who have moved to Buffalo and Australia.

Alcohol abuse: While many Buddhists abstain from alcohol, there is a long tradition of drinking among Karen and Karenni refugees from Burma, who are Christian. A recent University at Buffalo survey showed that 9 percent of refugees from Burma could have an alcohol problem.

Psychosomatic symptoms: Doctors in Buffalo say their refugee patients sometimes report pain or discomfort that has no physical cause, and that’s no surprise. That study of Karen refugees in Australia found that 37 percent reported such psychosomatic symptoms.