Medaille adds online vet tech degree

Medaille College will offer an online degree in veterinary technology for students who are unable to attend the college's full-time day program.

The online associate in applied science in veterinary technology degree will satisfy New York State Education Department requirements for professional licensing as a veterinary technician.

Students who complete the program also will have the necessary credentials to sit for the Veterinary Technician National Exam.

For additional information, visit medaille.edu or call 880-2000 for the Buffalo Campus or (585) 272-0030 for the Rochester Campus.