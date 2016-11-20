Vic Carucci's Points After: Bills 16, Bengals 12

CINCINNATI-- Here's a breakdown of the Buffalo Bills' 16-12 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium:

A whole lot of pain and ugly: The Bills suffered two key injuries, with wide receiver Robert Woods exiting the game midway through the second quarter with a knee injury and running back LeSean McCoy leaving the game just before halftime with a thumb injury.

That, and some horrific play by the Bengals, made this a difficult game to watch. Cincinnati also wasn't helped by the loss of one of the NFL's best receivers, A.J. Green, early in the game's first series.

But the Bills now are 5-5 and still have a postseason pulse.

Player of the game: Kyle Williams. The Bills' veteran defensive lineman gave an inspired performance. He was credited with four tackles, but that statistics don't reflect how active he was in generating pressure and helping to stuff the run.

Player of the game II: Stephon Gilmore made two interceptions, the Bills' first two since Nickell Robey-Coleman had two against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 9. He had a chance to score a touchdown on the first, but didn't seem to go full-throttle at the end of the play. Gilmore also was beaten for a touchdown by Tyler Boyd.

Play of the game: LeSean McCoy's 21-yard run that helped set up the Bills' first touchdown on their opening drive.

Carpenter sets record: Dan Carpenter's 54-yard field goal give him 14 50-yard field goals with the Bills, breaking Steve Christie's club record of 13.

McCoy passes Lynch: LeSean McCoy needed only his first carry, for 21 yards, to surpass Marshawn Lynch (11,091) for 75th place on the NFL’s all-time list for yards from scrimmage. McCoy entered the game with 11,076.

Tate hits milestone: Brandon Tate's 99 return yards give him 5,055 for his career and makes him the 31st player to in NFL history with 5,000 career kick return yards.

Counting the House: The announced crowd was 61,356. You have to feel for people who spent their money watching some really bad football. Many just stuck around to boo the terrible showing by Andy Dalton and the rest of the Bengals' pathetic offense.

Up next: After back-to-back road games, sandwiching a bye, the Bills finally return to New Era Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. Welcome back, Doug Marrone!