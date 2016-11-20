Canisius' Casey Jerry (23) breaks up ice with American International's Martin Mellberg (10) in pursuit in first period action at HarborCenter Saturday.
Canisius' Ian Edmondson (8) skates behind his net with the puck against American International in first period action at HarborCenter Saturday.
American International's Martin Mellberg (10) puts a shot on Canisius goalie Charles Williams (1) who stops it with his blocker.
Canisius' Ryan Schmelzer (26) battles American International's Shawn McBride (29) in first period action.
Canisius goalie Charles Williams (1) breaks to his opposite side to stop a shot by American International's Kyle Stephan (19) in first period action.
Canisius' goalie Charles Williams (1) stops a shot as rebound gets past American International's Blake Christensen (18) in first period action.
Canisius' Matt Stief (24) brings the puck out against American International in second period action.
Canisius' Matt Hoover (72) skates against American International.
Canisius' Ian Edmondson (8), with the puck against American International in first period action.
Canisius' Nick Hutchinson (91) gets taken down by American International's Nicolas Luka (2) in second period action.
Canisius' Jack Stander (55) tries to poke check the puck away from American International's Shawn McBride (29) in second period action.
American International's Hugo Reinhardt (not in photo) gets a shot past Canisius's Charles Williams (1) in second period action.
American International's Hugo Reinhardt (13 right) reacts after he gets a shot past Canisius goalie Charles Williams (1) in second period action.
Canisius's Nick Hutchison (91) has his shot blocked by American International's goalie Zackarias Skog (1) and the puck goes up and over the net.
Canisius goalie Charles Williams (1) gets low as American International's Bryant Christian (11) takes a shot point blank in third period action.
Canisius's Nick Hutchison (91) reacts after getting a goal to tie the game at 1 in third period action.
Canisius's Ian Edmondson (8), with the puck against American International in first period action , at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Canisius 0, American International 0 after one period of play. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Canisius's Casey Jerry (23) breaks up ice with American International's Martin Mellberg (10) in pursuit in first period action, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Canisius 0, American International 0 after one period of play. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Canisius's Ian Edmondson (8) skates behind his net with the puck against American International in first period action , at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Canisius 0, American International 0 after one period of play. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
