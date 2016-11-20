First quarter analysis: Offensive line holding up as missed XP has Bills ahead 7-6

The Bills offense held up in its first quarter without Pro Bowl center Eric Wood.

LeSean McCoy scored from 7 yards out to cap the eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. Tyrod Taylor was 5 for 5 for 51 yards on the possession while McCoy gained 21 yards on his first carry and then scored on his second. Ryan Groy started for Wood, who broke his leg against Seattle, while Jordan Mills started at right tackle.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton scored on a keeper on their second drive, but Mike Nugent missed to extra point to keep the Bills up, 7-6. Linebacker Jerry Hughes gave the Bengals 20 yards in penalties on the drive.

Ronald Darby started at cornerback after Rex Ryan put his job up for grabs this week.

Green injured: Bengals star receiver A.J. Green injured his right hamstring on the third play of the game. He was able to get off the field under his own power but was taken to the locker room on a cart. Green was injured after being tackled by Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who broke up the pass. Green immediately grabbed for the back of his right leg.

Green entered the game 36 yards from becoming the second player in NFL history to log six straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career. The Bengals receivers behind Green were Brandon LaFell, rookie Tyler Boyd and James Wright.