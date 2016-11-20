For Bills' slim playoff hopes, an ugly win is a thing of beauty

CINCINNATI – There was nothing epic about the game, unless your idea of epic is epically bad football.

The Buffalo Bills' offense, suffering two more big injury losses, generated one touchdown and three field goals.

Their defense had to hold on for dear life until the very end – and that was against a mediocre quarterback who lost one of the NFL's best receivers after the game's third snap and whose placekicker missed two extra points.

Their entire team made yellow flags fly all day, three because of dumb unnecessary roughness penalties.

The Bills did come away with a 16-12 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Call it unsatisfying in almost every possible way, except for one: it kept them in the postseason hunt with a 5-5 record.

That's what made Kyle Williams' pregame speech in the dressing room so, well, epic.

He got to the heart of what Sunday was all about. Win pretty, win ugly, it doesn't matter. All that matters is that you win.

"As a Buffalo Bill, I've had opportunities to make the playoffs, they've passed me by," Williams told his teammates. "We have the opportunity right now. We need to seize the moment."

That was 11 years of NFL experience talking. That was someone who has felt the most heartache of anyone on the roster from the Bills' 16-year playoff drought. That was someone who understood that any loss of the seven AFC games that remained on the schedule before Sunday's kickoff would all but assure a 17th season without a postseason appearance. The Bengals, now 3-6-1, certainly can relate.

"I just think we're in a desperate position," Williams told reporters after the game. "You look at it, I think we were two teams kind of teetering on the brink."

The message hit home.

Not only because of the words Williams used and the passion with which he spoke them, but also because of how he performed on the field. He played like a mad man, running to the ball as if his life depended on it. He was credited with four tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one quarterback hit.

But Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton could feel Williams' presence on the way to throwing two interceptions, both to cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Cincinnati's running backs, Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, could feel his presence as well.

You could reasonably assume that the Bills' defense came up with a gritty, if far from flawless effort, because of the realization the offense – already without center Eric Wood – was in even more trouble after wide receiver Robert Woods left the game midway through the second quarter with a knee injury and running back LeSean McCoy followed him to the dressing room right before halftime with a dislocated thumb.

You'd also be wrong.

The defense, under siege for allowing too many big plays through the air, tapped into its own sense of pride. And it all started with Williams, whose teammates couldn't help but be inspired as they saw his 33-year-old, 6-foot-1, 303-pound frame hurling in every direction.

"Every week, he does a great job of motivating the guys and getting them to understand what is at stake," veteran outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said. "And this week, he obviously talked, but he also stepped his game up on the field as well just to lead guys. When you see that as another guy next to him, you want to raise your game up and try to match his play."

The Bills started fast. First, they snuffed out the Bengals' opening drive, during which A.J. Green suffered what reportedly is a season-ending hamstring injury. Then, they marched 75 yards in eight plays to a seven-yard McCoy touchdown run.

And, then ... that was it. Three Dan Carpenter field goals, including one from 54 yards, and a pair of Cincinnati touchdowns (each followed by a missed Mike Nugent PAT), and the Bills were clinging to a 16-12 lead in the fourth quarter.

However, after Carpenter's third field goal with 12:05 left, they couldn't put the game away. They had three possessions, and Tyrod Taylor couldn't find open receivers or connect with them when they were open. The offense that looked so explosive in the previous game at Seattle was running in place, thanks in no small part to the absences of McCoy and Woods.

With 2:30 remaining, the Bills gave the Bengals the ball and a chance to go ahead, if not win the game. Sure enough, Dalton drove them to the Buffalo 27. With three seconds left, he heaved a pass to the deep middle. It fell incomplete.

The look on Rex Ryan's face after the game was a combination of relief and, it seemed, grave concern that what he had just seen from his team would clearly not be good enough to carry it through what likely needs to be at least a 5-1 finish to keep playoff hopes alive.

This also was a coach who saw his injury list get a little bit longer.

"Clearly, we needed that one," Ryan said. "I knew it was going to be a dogfight. I wasn't so sure that it could come down to the last play of the game. That's what it was."

The kind of game that would be ugly, that would require everyone reaching a little deeper, that wouldn't necessarily prompt elation so much as exhales.

Williams understands these are the types of games that you play in late November. And you have to come out on top.

"We talked about coming in, winning one football game, focusing all of our effort on winning this one game, getting ready to go," Williams said. "We'll do the same thing again next week. We'll talk about winning one football game, at home, beating Jacksonville.

"We'll just try to build like that."

It might not be the prettiest house on the block, but if it's still standing after the final regular-season game, it'll be downright beautiful.

Maybe even epic.