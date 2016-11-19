PIERCE, Hugh

PIERCE - Hugh April 24, 1952-August 16, 2016, son of the late Vaughn and Daphne Pierce; beloved brother of Daphne (Gerrard) Carroll, Lewis (Ann) and the late Ray Pierce; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 26 at 10:00 AM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave, Kenmore. If desired memorials may be made in Hugh's name to the SPCA of Erie County. Please share condolences www.merrillgrinnell.com