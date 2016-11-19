BuffaloNews.com
100 Things: Sponge Candy
Sponge candy gets its chocolate covering at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kelly DiGuiseppe puts sponge candy on a chocolate conveyor at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sponge candy gets its chocolate covering at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jon Daly works on painting the store sign at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
David Moteyunas sorts the finished sponge candy at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Ko-Ed Candies store.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A bag of sponge candy at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Candy for sale at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Every candy maker has their own shape of sponge candy. Allison Krueger puts the long rectangle cuts of sponge candy on a conveyor at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The window at Park Edge Sweet Shop in South Buffalo Wednesday.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Allison Krueger puts sponge candy on a conveyor at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vinny Libroia starts the sponge candy mixture in a copper bowl at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Allison Krueger puts sponge candy on a conveyor at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Park Edge Sweet Shoppe in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Boxes of sponge candy on the shelf at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sponge Candy gets covered in chocolate at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Peanut butter on top of sponge candy is made at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vinny Libroia uses a large wooden paddle as he starts the sponge candy mixture in a copper bowl at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vinny Libroia uses a large wooden paddle as he starts the sponge candy mixture in a copper bowl at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vinny Libroia starts the sponge candy mixture in a copper bowl at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Candy thermometers hang on the wall in the candy making rooms at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vinny Libroia pours out the sponge candy mixture at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sponge candy gets its chocolate covering at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Before it becomes a chocolate covered treat, a sponge candy block before it's cut at Park Edge Sweet Shoppe,
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Park Edge Sweet Shoppe's Allison Krueger, left, and Maggie Mulvaney, right, in the shop.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Vinny Libroia pours out the sponge candy mixture at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kelly DiGuiseppe puts sponge candy on a chocolate conveyor at Ko-Ed Candies.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kelly DiGuiseppe puts sponge candy on a chocolate conveyer at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sponge candy ready for chocolate at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sponge candy gets it's chocolate covering at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sponge candy gets its chocolate covering at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kelly DiGuiseppe fixes a bubble on a piece of sponge candy on a chocolate conveyor at Ko-Ed Candies .
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Kelly DiGuiseppe fixes a bubble on a piece of sponge candy on a chocolate conveyer at Ko-Ed Candies
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jon Daly works on painting the store sign at Ko-Ed Candies in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Unavailable in the summer, this Buffalo specialty is produced in only a few places.
Related content
100 Things: Taste Sponge Candy
50 things every WNYer should do at least once
