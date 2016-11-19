SILVESTRINI, Edward J.

SILVESTRINI - Edward J. November 19, 2016, age 62 years, after a brief battle with cancer, beloved husband of 38 years to Rosemary (nee Petruzelli); dear father of Joseph (Angela), Andrea and Nicholas Silvestrini; grandfather of Jack; brother of Diane Smith, Donna Satterfield, John Silvestrini and the late Anne Schroeder. Friends may call Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. Please assemble at church. If desired,

contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the Erie County S.P.C.A.

or to the charity of your choice.

