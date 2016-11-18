On the Record/ Nov. 19, 2016

Hires/Honors/Promotions

Lindsay Evans of the accounting firm Lumdsen McCormick was elected vice president of the board of directors of Young Audiences Western New York. Young Audiences Western New York is a nonprofit organization that works with educational systems, the arts community and private and public sectors to provide arts education to children.

Thomas J. Fennell, an attorney at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, was appointed to the WNY Land Conservancy’s board of directors.

Company Connections

Bailey Green II – a master plan for a 33-acre zone around Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street on Buffalo’s East Side – earned second place in the 2016 International Making Cities Livable design competition. The neighborhood blueprint has its origins in a first-phase plan conceived by University at Buffalo architecture and urban planning students under the direction of professor Hiro Hata and in partnership with Harmac Medical Products, a major employer in the area.

L2 Engineering D.P.C., a water resources and environmental engineering firm housed in the Fredonia Technology Incubator, was designated by New York State as a certified Woman Business Enterprise.

Flexovit USA Inc. recently re-opened 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the Town of Evans that was severely damaged by heavy snowfall in 2014.