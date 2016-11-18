Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

As playoffs continue, get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Football - NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals

Maple Grove (11-0) vs. IV-Sidney (8-3), 5 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

The state's top-ranked Red Dragons meets the state's third-ranked Warriors.

The dynamic duo of seniors Bradley Benson and Trevor Micek were once again phenomenal in leading Maple Grove to a 28-0 win over Alexander last week at New Era Field. Sidney rallied from a 14-point deficit during the final 140 seconds of regulation to defeat Section III champion Onondaga, 42-36, in overtime.

Maple Grove will once again hand the quarterbacking duties over to sophomore Easton Tanner, who filled in nicely last week for injured starter Dalton Dubois. But when you have Benson and Micek toting the rock as successfully as they do, he shouldn't be asked to do too much. Tanner's Sidney counterpart, fellow sophomore Darren Smith, leads a balanced spread attack that features running back Dawson Backus.

The winner moves on to the NYSPHSAA title game at noon next Friday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

2. Girls swimming - Day one of the NYSPHSAA Championships

Swimming preliminaries and the diving finals will take place at Friday Ithaca College starting at 9 a.m. Saturday's swimming finals start at

The swimmer with perhaps the best chance at bringing a gold medal back to Western New York is Orchard Park's Olivia Sapio. The senior is seeded second in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 butterfly, while the two relays she's in -- the 200 medley and 200 free -- are both seeded third. Sapio's one of 10 Quakers competing in Ithaca this weekend.

Williamsville North's Alyssa Helak (No. 4 in 100 backstroke and No. 5 in 200 freestyle) and Southwestern's Jillian Lawton (No. 6 in 50 freestyle) both have legitimate shots at medaling in their respective events as well.

Iroquois senior Taylor Woltz is the lone Section VI diver.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.

#PrepTalkSpirit: Show us your school spirit by tweeting us fan photos with the hashtag #PrepTalkSpirit and we'll highlight one every week.

* * *

Thursday's roundup

Story: Canisius pulls away to end St. Francis' championship reign

Video: Canisius 31, St. Francis 20

Story: Orchard Park's Olivia Sapio leads swimmers to state championships

Football preview: Dunkirk looks to become next area champ to shock state football royalty

Class D capsule: Maple Grove vs. IV-Sidney at a glance

High school scores & schedules (Nov. 18)

* * *

After school

- As always, we'll monitor today's action in our #PrepTalkLive post

Follow The Buffalo News' high school sports coverage with Prep Talk on Facebook and Twitter.