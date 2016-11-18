Bills-Bengals scouting report by Jay Skurski
More Galleries
Picture This: Wines in the Wild
The Buffalo Zoo hosted its annual fundraiser July 13 featuring wine, food — and its animal ambassadors." alt="The Buffalo Zoo
hosted its annual fundraiser July 13 featuring wine, food — and its animal ambassadors." src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/bncore/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/WinesintheWild2018-13.jpg"/>
Photo: 1 / 12
Friday, November 18, 2016
The Bills come off their bye week to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Here's how News sports reporter Jay Skurksi sees the matchup.
Share this article