On the Record/ Nov. 17, 2016

Hires/Honors/Promotions

Lumsden & McCormick LLP announced that Working For Downtown elected Mary Young to a second term as president; Megan Morris as treasurer; and Sarah Hopkins to the board of directors.

...

VanDeMark Chemical Inc. in Lockport appointed Larry Grubb as vice president of global sales and business development. He will have supervisory responsibility for the entire sales staff of both VanDeMark and Framochem Kft in Kazincbarcika, Hungary. He earned a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Toledo.

Company Connections

Tipping Point Communications has launched a focus group facility on the third floor of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’ Innovation Center at 640 Ellicott St., where the agency celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Buffalo office. The focus group facility provides clients with a meeting room equipped with presentation technology, overhead cameras and microphones, as well as an adjacent viewing room and accessible kitchen area.

...

Ethan Allen of Western New York has invested $80,000 in its store at 3875 Sheridan Drive to accommodate the furniture retailer’s Disney Magical Home product line. The store will devote about 11 percent of its space to the new Disney line. The grand opening for the new furniture collection is scheduled for Friday.