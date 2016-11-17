Percy Harvin expected to start for Bills vs. Bengals

Rex Ryan says the Bills are ready to unleash Percy Harvin this week. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor wants to get him the ball more. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn says he’ll probably start.

All of that sounds good to Harvin.

“I definitely think I’m ready to take that next step,” said Harvin, who didn’t get on the stat sheet against Seattle in his first game since coming out of retirement. “I played last week and felt pretty good, didn’t have any problems completing those plays. We had two more weeks so I’ve been working on my conditioning. Definitely think I can do more than 20 (plays). We’re going to plan for me to be out there a lot but we’ll see.”

Harvin was officially credited with playing in 21 of the Bills’ 86 offensive snaps while receivers Robert Woods (67), Marquise Goodwin (48), Walt Powell (42) and Justin Hunter (26) all saw more action.

“A player like Percy is definitely one of a kind,” Taylor said. “I’ll definitely have to get him the football, whether it’s running the ball or throwing. ... I’ve got to do a better job of getting (him) involved and I’m looking forward to going out there and seeing him make plays.”

Conditioning seems to be the biggest factor limiting Harvin at this point.

“He’s going to get some opportunities,” Lynn said. “He’ll start, but he’ll probably be in a limited role because you just can’t sit out a year and come back and jump in in two weeks.”

More of Harvin, though, could also create better matchups for other receivers. Woods, for instance, had a career day against Seattle, and Harvin thinks he can keep that going.

“I’ve been telling Woods, being in the slot, I don’t think there’s many nickels that can run with him, that can play with him,” Harvin said. “I see him as a No. 2 receiver. So definitely when he goes into the slot, having a No. 3 defender guard him, I told him he should dominate every time.”

Harvin also shared some thoughts on how he feels Taylor looks this season compared to last season.

“We could see last year, I think last year he was thinking, just trying to make everything perfect, just trying to, I guess, be what everybody expected him to be, as far as getting us on the right page,” Harvin said. “But this year I see someone ready to take over. He’s in the game, he’s commanding. Sometimes if he can’t hear he’ll wave to the sideline or call his own play. They’re giving him more checks to check to if he sees something, if he sees a safety roll he can go that way, so I think he’s just more in ‘command’ of the offense is the word I’d use.”