ROSSI, Ysolina M. (Suarez)

ROSSI - Ysolina M. (nee Suarez) Of Amherst, NY November 15, 2016. Dearest mother of Francine G. Butera; grandmother of Francisco R. Butera (Theresa M. Lucas); great-grandmother of Maxwell Lucas; sister of Roy (Elaine) and the late Ramon Suarez; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to

heartsforthehomeless.org Arrangements by CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at www.cfhecc.com