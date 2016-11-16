Tyrod Taylor shoots down report of groin injury

An interesting injury note came out of ESPN's Fantasy Forecast podcast this week.

"At the quarterback position, Tyrod Taylor, coming off of a bye, he's been dealing with a groin issue," ESPN's Anita Marks said. "Not really heavily reported out of Buffalo, but he has. I know (Anthony Lynn), who is the offensive coordinator."

Taylor shot down that report Wednesday.

"That's about as true as me wearing a diamond mouthpiece in Week One last year," Taylor said, referencing a report last season that he angrily denied. "I don't know where that report is coming from. I haven't had a groin issue."

Taylor hasn't shown up on an injury report this season. He has at least five rushes in eight of the Bills' nine games.

Update: Here's what Lynn said when asked about this report Thursday: "That’s the first I’ve heard of it was yesterday. So I think anybody can watch the tape and watch him run around, and (to) think he had a groin injury, I don’t know what you’re looking at."

...

Marcell Dareus (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice while fellow defensive tackle Corbin Bryant was still not able to practice with a shoulder injury. Both players missed the Seattle game.

Linebacker Jerry Hughes (hand) and receivers Robert Woods (foot) and Walt Powell (hip) were also limited. The only player who missed practice was receiver Brandon Tate, who is still in concussion protocol. None of the Bengals players were held out of practice Wednesday.