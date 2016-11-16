Three arrested after South Buffalo armed robbery, fourth escapes

Three men were arrested but a fourth thief escaped after a robbery in South Buffalo Monday night, Buffalo police reported.

A woman told police the four attempted to rob her at gunpoint during at Macamley Street and Durant Street about 7:55 p.m. but flee when she screamed.

Matthew Baroom, Ryan Creek and George Ray were arrested a short distance from away but the fourth man escaped. The three were charged with attempted first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

Police said they recovered a silver revolver used in the stickup attempt.