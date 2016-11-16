How the locals fared: Week 10

Throughout the 2016 season, we’ll track the performances of players from both Western New York and local colleges who are currently in the NFL. Here are their results in Week 10:

• Bills S Corey Graham: The Buffalo native was on a bye in Week 10. Graham has 39 tackles, six passes defensed, one sack and one interception so far this season in playing 587 of 598 defensive snaps (98 percent).

• Packers RB James Starks: A Niagara Falls High School and University at Buffalo product, Starks returned after missing four games with a knee injury to rush seven times for 33 yards in a 47-25 loss to Tennessee. He also caught three passes for 11 yards, including a touchdown. He played 55 offensive snaps (71 percent).

• Packers C/G J.C. Tretter: The Akron product, a fourth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2013, missed his second straight game because of a knee injury. Tretter has started seven games this season for the Packers.

• Packers P Jacob Schum: The Hamburg native and graduate of both Frontier High School and the University at Buffalo punted four times for 202 yards against the Titans. He averaged 50.5 gross yards and 39.8 net yards, placing one punt inside the 20-yard line.

• Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: The Amherst native had three catches for 56 yards in a 31-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Gronkowski was targeted in the end zone on the Patriots' final offensive play, but the pass sailed over his head incomplete. He played 56 offensive snaps (85 percent).

• Titans P Brett Kern: The Grand Island native punted four times for 166 yards in a 47-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He had a gross average of 41.5 yards and net average of 38.0 yards.

• Titans RB David Fluellen: The Lockport native was inactive against the Packers in his first game since joining the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

• Ravens G/C John Urschel: The Canisius High School product, a fifth-round draft pick in 2014, played 32 offensive snaps (39 percent) in a 28-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Urschel was also in on four special-teams snaps (17 percent).

• Eagles LB Steven Means: The Buffalo native and University at Buffalo graduate was inactive for his team's 24-15 victory over Atlanta. Means has two tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this season in six games.

Local college players

• Raiders DE Khalil Mack (University at Buffalo): The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft by Oakland, Mack was on a bye week. He has 42 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed so far this season.

• Panthers TE Chris Manhertz (Canisius): A former basketball player at Canisius, Manhertz was inactive for Carolina's 20-17 loss to Kansas City.

• Cowboys CB Josh Thomas (UB): A journeyman who has spent time with seven NFL teams, Thomas suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game and was placed on injured reserve. He has 70 tackles, 13 passes defensed and one interception in 51 career games.

• Chargers RB Branden Oliver (UB): The Chargers placed the third-year running back on injured reserve prior to the start of the season because of a torn Achilles. He has 690 rushing yards, 383 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 22 career games.

Note: UB product Kristjan Sokoli is currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.