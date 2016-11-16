Elmwood's Thin Man Brewery expands beer lineup

Rudy Watkins and the brewers at Thin Man Brewery are continuing to work on new beers to add to their roster. Through this trio of new choices, hopheads can rejoice in the focus on hoppy goodness.

*Elmwood Beach (Session IPA): Described as “brewed by hopheads, for hopheads right here on Elmwood Beach,” the beer is made with Citra and Amarillo hops with ample dry hops (hops added after fermentation, contributing mainly aroma due to the hops’ essential oils). 4.4 percent ABV.

*It Tastes Better Than the Truth (IPA): This beer was made as part of a collaboration with Barrier Brewing (Oceanside, NY). Using Motueka and El Dorado hop varieties, this beer will have flavors of lime zest and light herbal notes alongside a restrained doughy malt background. 7 percent ABV.

*Repeater (IPA): Packed full of fruity hops from New Zealand (Nelson Sauvin hops along with some US Chinook), this beer aims to be highly drinkable, featuring a low bitterness and soft mouthfeel. It also should be fairly “crushable”, at 6 percent ABV.

Info: Thin Man Brewery, 492 Elmwood Ave. Hours 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. Phone: 923-4100

