Authorities looking for 14-year-old girl seen walking away from Lockport school

LOCKPORT - Police in Niagara County are looking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Rayliyah Williams walked away from the Wyndham Lawn School, 6395 Old Niagara Road, on Monday and was last seen trying to get a ride to Buffalo, where she has family and friends.

Williams is described as 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts should call the sheriff's office 24 hours a day at (716) 438-3393 or Investigator Brett Thompson at (716) 438-3332 during normal business hours.

This is the second teen who walked away from the Wyndham Lawn School in the past week. A 17-year-old boy authorities said walked away from that address Nov. 9 was later located.