CHOINSKI, Paul

CHOINSKI - Paul November 14, 2016, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie W. (nee Reeb) Choinski; loving father of Paul K. (JoAnn) Choinski, Karen L. Choinski and Shelly A. (Lee) Surowiec; cherished grandfather of Tracey (Joseph) Luckey, Matthew J. (Danielle) Surowiec, Kelly (Adam) Greener and Megan A. (Rob) Fargino; adored great-grandfather of five. The family will be present on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. Friends invited. Paul was a WWII Army Veteran, receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com