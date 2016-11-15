HOEFLICH, Charles Scott "Charlie"

HOEFLICH - Charles Scott "Charlie" November 14, 2016 of South Buffalo, NY; loving son of Noreen (nee O'Sullivan) and the late Paul C. Hoeflich; devoted brother of Paul and Andrew Hoeflich; beloved grandson of Janet "Jenny" and the late Patrick O'Sullivan and the late Ronald and Jean Hoeflich; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends

on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady Of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site), 65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo, NY 14220 (Please Assemble At Church). Flowers gratefully declined.