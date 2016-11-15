Atlantic 10 honors go to Bona swimmer

St. Bonaventure’s Michael White was named the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s swimming and diving Performer of the Week

The Bonnies earned a 167-131 win over Canisius led by White, who had three first-place finishes: 200 butterfly (1:54.45), 100 butterfly (51.14) and 200 individual medley (1:54.24). His finish in the 200 IM was more than seven seconds beter than the second-place finisher (2:01.63). The senior from Gilbert, Ariz., also helped the 400 medley relay team to a win (3:32.15).