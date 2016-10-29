KIRSCH, Dorothy (Dzimian)

KIRSCH - Dorothy (nee Dzimian) October 10, 2016, age 96; beloved

wife of the late Donald; mom to Kath, Ken, Karen, and Kari; loving grandma to Alex, Sara, Peter, Miles, Lillian,

and Silas; great-grandma to Evalie,

Ellie, Uriah, Julia, Naomi and Annie; sister to twin Betty and the late Richard, Florence and Sylvester, Jr. Memorial

Service at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, Greiner Rd., on November 2 from 5-7 PM. Eulogy given at 6 PM.

Family and friends welcome.