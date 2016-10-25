Bona's Stockard not practicing due to re-injury of foot

St. Bonaventure forward Courtney Stockard has re-injured the right foot that kept him out all last season and is being held out of preseason practices this week.

Stockard is a 6-foot-5 wing who was the leading scorer in a top junior-college conference two years ago. It's hoped that he will be ready to see significant minutes this season.

Bona reports he isn’t practicing due to pain and soreness in the foot, and he will continue to be evaluated to by the sports medicine staff. Stockard's injury first was reported by the Bona Blog.

Stockard averaged 23.2 ppg for Allen (Kan.) Community College two years ago. His injury last season was viewed as a blessing in a sense, since he got a year to get stronger and more familiar with Bona's system. Bona also is counting on getting a scoring boost from 6-3 transfer Matt Mobley, who sat out last year after coming from Central Connecticut.