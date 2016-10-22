TUBBS, David Norton

TUBBS - David Norton Of Castile, NY, passed away on the evening of October 13, 2016 at the age of 73, after a brief battle with cancer. He was at home at his beloved Silver Lake. He was an avid golfer, a vocal fan of professional sports, and a retired teacher of 39 years at Auburn High School. Throughout his life and career, he looked to give anyone who made an effort a chance to succeed. Dave always had the time to spend with people, talking about politics, current events or, most especially, sports. He was a fan of the Yankees, the Bills, the Browns and proud alumnus supporter of every Syracuse University sport. As a true sports fan, he took many week-long trips to eventually visit every major league baseball stadium. He will be missed greatly and is survived by his two daughters and their families, Jodi and David Howe with their children Henry and Gwendolyn, and Jennifer and Scott Morris with their children Brinley, Devon and Josh, and his long-time companion Roberta Dunn. An informal gathering and service for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 5 at the Fairport Village Inn, 103 N. Main St., Fairport, NY, from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers or donations, his family would encourage you to support your local youth sports teams by attending games, volunteering where you can, and supporting their fundraising efforts. Arrangements by EATON-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Perry, NY, www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com