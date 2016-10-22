Run of penalties hurts, Canisius ties with Robert Morris

Canisius was its own worst enemy Saturday night and it cost the Griffs a chance for a hockey sweep of Atlantic Hockey rival Robert Morris at HarborCenter. The Griffs had to settle for a 2-2 tie with the Colonials, whom they had defeated 6-3 on Friday night.

The Griffs were leading, 2-1, and seemed in control of things nearing the halfway mark of the third period. Ryan Schmelzer had scored his second of the game at 8:15 of the third to put Canisius in front.

Then freshman Matt Hoover took a charging penalty at 8:38. Canisius killed off the 2-minute minor as goalie Charles Williams made four saves. However, Hoover was back in the box at 12:25 after a boarding call. Then the trouble really began. At 12:51, Schmelzer received a major penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head.

The Colonials capitalized on the two-man advantage to tie the game on Alex Tonge's second goal of the night at 13:25. There were still 4:36 left to be served on Schmelzer's major. Thanks to Williams, who made seven saves, the Griffs managed to kill it off. However, they seemed to lose all their momentum.

Canisius, which had a 24-11 shots advantage after two periods, ended up ahead only 36-34 as they gave up double-digits shots on the run of penalties.

The loss left the Griffs with a 2-3-1 record, 1-0-1 in Atlantic Hockey. Robert Morris, the defending AHA regular season champion, is 1-2-1 overall and in conference play.