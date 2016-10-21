A view of the leaves that have turned in Holland, along Route 16. The colors are expected to be near 60 percent changed south of Buffalo as you approach ski country this weekend.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The hillside was awash in fall color behind a row of cottages at Lime Lake in Machias. The trees are about half-changed throughout Erie County and the Niagara Frontier, according to this week's I Love New York Fall Foliage Report.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Peak and near peak foliage is expected to be seen in the Greater Niagara region this weekend.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
It may have felt like summer early this week, but fall has arrived in Delaware Park. Erie County, spotters forecast "midpoint to near-peak conditions and 35-40 percent color change with bright yellow/gold leaves, along with shades of red and purple."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The vibrancy of fall color is sweeping across Western New York this week. Sun casts light through a patio umbrella in Elma highlighting the silhouette of fallen leaves resting on the top.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Trees and leaves are reflected at Akron Falls Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A study in color displayed in this transitioning maple leaf in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The hills are awash in reds and yellow above a dried corn field in Belmont.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Maple leaves during their fall transition of color on a tree in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Bright red sumac along the Genesee River in Belmont.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A maple tree covered in green leaves is just starting to show its fall color. The color which season started late this year is expected to be at 50 percent this week in Erie County.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A spider guards its web at a home in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A deer at Buffalo's Forest Lawn on a warm autumn day.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Fall foliage at Forest Lawn.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
It's fall at Delaware Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A conveyor system in the foreground near a quarry in Elton with bright orange trees in the background.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Fall colors are reflected in the pond at Akron Falls Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Clarence High School cross-country team member Drew Biegner, 15, rakes leaves on the Clarence Classic Cross-Country Meet course in advance of Saturday's meet. The volunteers grooming the run path is a yearly tradition.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Clarence High School cross-country team members from left, Grey Conover, 15, Drew Biegner, 15, Josh Martin, 16, John Insinna, 15, Corrie Bernd, 16, and Audrey Pryll, 15, pose for a group photo while taking a break. The team rakes leaves on the course for the Clarence Classic Cross-Country Meet this Saturday.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Children from the Lake Shore School District enjoy a field trip at Delaware Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Children from the Lake Shore School District enjoy a field trip in Delaware Park.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Students on a school bus get a front row seat to the spectacular display of fall foliage in Holland.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Cattle in a pasture in Elton.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
This is the view along the Genesee River in Wellsville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The marsh area along the Genesee River in Belmont is covered in yellows and oranges.
