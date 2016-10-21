TILNEY, Betty (Skrzypek)

TILNEY - Betty (nee Skrzypek) Of Orchard Park, NY October 19, 2016, beloved wife of the late James A. Tilney, Sr.; loving mother of Cheryl (Mark) Weimer, Karen (Chris) Balbierz and James (Meredith) Tilney, Jr.; cherished grandma of Christie Weimer, Matt Weimer, Joey Balbierz, Quinn Pafk, Diana Tilney and Meghan Tilney; dearest daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Bores) Skrzypek; dear sister of the late Eileen Hawthorne; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 12 - 4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where prayers will be said Monday at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church at 10:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com