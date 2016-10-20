MIKOLAJCZYK, Joan A. (Sykes)

MIKOLAJCZYK - Joan A. (nee Sykes) October 19, 2016, at the age 81;

beloved wife of the late Anthony;

devoted mother of David (Shelly) Mikolajczyk, Charles Mikolajczyk, Diane (Gary) Phillips, Debbie (Rob) Hartman and Terri (Brent) Griffo; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late John J. (Sandy) Sykes. The family will be present on Saturday from 2-5 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., with a Memorial Service to

follow at 5 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com