Homeroom Announcements: Thursday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Thursday

1. Boys volleyball - Eden at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hamburg hosts Eden in a battle of top 10 volleyball schools. The No. 5 Red Raiders (14-4) are coming off a a four-set win against Starpoint on Tuesday, a game in which three junior varsity players had to be called up with three starters out due to illness. The No. 8 Bulldogs (10-6) have seen steady improvement throughout the season, including a marquee win over No. 3 Frontier.

2. Boys soccer - Dunkirk at Newfane, 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 small school Newfane (16-0) looks to keep its undefeated season going against Dunkirk (11-4-1), which received votes in this week's small schools poll, in the Class B-1 quarterfinals. The third-seeded Panthers are led by juniors Trevor Moreland (19 goals, 15 assists) and Mateo May (15 goals, 12 assists). Antonio Robles leads the sixth-seeded Marauders with 10 goals on the year.

3. Girls soccer - Maryvale at Starpoint, 6 p.m.

This 4-5 matchup in the Class A-2 quarterfinals between two of the top three teams in ECIC III also features two of the top scorers in WNY. Spartans senior Kristen Prohaska is tied for fifth in Section VI with 30 goals and is third in points with 77. Flyers junior Lexi Aquilino is tied for ninth with 22 goals and is eighth with 61 points. Fourth-seeded Starpoint (12-3-1) and fifth-seeded Maryvale (10-3-2) tied, 2-2, in their first meeting of the regular season. The Spartans won the second meeting, 3-1.

4. Boys soccer - Alden at East Aurora, 3:30 p.m.

Another quality Class B-1 quarterfinal matchup. Seventh-seeded Alden (12-5) heads to No. 3 small school and second-seeded East Aurora (12-3-1). The Bulldogs are led offensively by Nathan Nuwer's 13 goals and Jeremy Jeziorski's 12. The Blue Devils, a five-time defending Section VI champion, are led by Pat Philips' 17 goals and Bryce Schiltz's 13. The winner plays the victor of the aforementioned Newfane-Dunkirk game.

5. Girls volleyball - Hamburg at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.

No. 6 large school Hamburg's (11-4, 9-2) only league losses have come to No. 1 large school Williamsville East. Sweet Home received votes in this week's large schools poll and were swept in three sets at Hamburg on Sept. 26.

* * *

* * *

