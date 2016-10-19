Buffalo's 'Angry Cop' suspended again over West Seneca trouble

The Buffalo police officer whose "Angry Cop" videos went viral on social media has again been suspended.

But this time it has nothing to do with him appearing in his police uniform in videos his bosses felt belittled the force.

Richard N. Hy is accused of choking and harassing a person who Hy felt was playing music too loudly. Hy was off-duty and out partying with an off-duty West Seneca police officer about 1 a.m. Sept. 13 when the incident happened, according to a police source.

He appeared in West Seneca Court Tuesday night on a misdemeanor criminal charge of choking and a harassment violation. The other officer was not charged, but was suspended from his job, the source said.

During arraignment Tuesday night before West Seneca Town Justice Jeffrey M. Harrington, Hy pleaded not guilty to both counts. The judge ordered him and his attorney, Jason R. DiPasquale, to return to court 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

After the brief court session, Hy declined comment.

Speaking for his client, DiPasquale said Hy "categorically denies all the charges and he looks forward to being vindicated."

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Silverstein refused to discuss the case with a Buffalo News reporter.

DiPasquale said neither he nor Hy was ready to disclose the site of the early morning incident.

In February, Hy returned to work after serving a 22-day, unpaid suspension for appearing in social media video posts, some of which people found irreverent and raunchy. They also poked fun at cocaine use, police shootings and police interrogation techniques.

His friends said the three-year veteran of the police force was attempting to humanize police and show they had a sense of humor. The videos were viewed more than 6.5 million times.

Hy had pleaded guilty to a departmental charge of conduct unbecoming of an officer. In returning to work, he promised to obey the department's social media policy. It prohibits members from appearing in their police uniforms and demeaning the department.

Hy's friends said he was dressed in a costume that looked like a uniform with a prop badge.