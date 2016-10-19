On the Record/Oct. 19, 2016

Hires/Honors/Promotions

Five Star Bank has named two new vice presidents: Dan Duggan and Brett W. Rawlings. Duggan, as residential lending administrator, is responsible for all facets of Five Star's pre-servicing mortgage banking operations. Rawlings, as a senior commercial banker, is responsible for retaining, expanding and developing new commercial banking relationships in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region

Company Connections

StraussGroup, a Buffalo-based boutique executive search firm, has acquired Fiorella Search Group, an executive search firm specializing in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical industry recruitment. The founder, Nicole Fiorella, will join StraussGroup as managing director. StraussGroup has hired four employees to support Fiorella, in place of the national network of recruiters she had worked with.

…

Continental Service Group, a collections firm based in suburban Rochester, was awarded an IRS private collection agency contract as part of the IRS Private Debt Collection Tax Collection Services. ConServe, which has a location in Cheektowaga, is one of only four private collection agencies that has a contract for the collection of inactive tax debts through the IRS Office of Procurement.

…

Michael Nazareth opened Complexions Medical Spa at Western New York Dermatology, 297 Spindrift Drive in Williamsville.