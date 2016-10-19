RISHELL, Marie E. (Hurd)

RISHELL - Marie E. (nee Hurd) Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 18, 2016. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Rishell Sr.; devoted mother of Richard Jr. (Sharon) Rishell, Danette (Wayne) King, Denise (Allen) Nicks and Helen (Clayton) Rowlands; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Amanda) Nicks, Scott (Erin) Rishell, Sara Nicks, Shannon King, Eryn (Brandon) Rowe, Arden Rishell, Clayton Rowlands and Cameron Rowlands; adored great-grandmother of Collin, Charlotte Jane, Henry, Elizabeth and Anna; loving daughter of the late Cecil and Anna Hurd; dear sister of Cecil (Cleo) Hurd, Grace (Everette) Dropps, Irene (Edgar) Brothers, Floyd Hurd, Millie (late Theodore) Solley, James (Sally) Hurd, Earl (Kathy) Hurd, Ruth (Al) Bell, Russell (Connie) Hurd and Sharon (late John) Irvine; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 10-12 and 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12 noon. Marie loved flowers, please celebrate her life with flowers and hummingbirds. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com