Smiles at Big Ditch Brewing for Eric Wood's Flights and Bites benefit

Photo: 1 / 63

Area Bills fans are all smiles at Big Ditch Brewing Company during Buffalo Bills’ center Eric Wood’s Flights and Bites to benefit the Eric Wood Foundation, whose mission is to provide seriously ill, special needs and physically challenged children throughout Greater Buffalo with daily encouragement and life-changing experiences. Guests toasted a unique Monday Night Football experience with Wood and his Bills teammates featuring craft brews, Buffalo-inspired bites and an auction.