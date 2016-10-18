SOOS, Sophie "Sue" (Golonka)

SOOS - Sophie "Sue" (nee Golonka) October 17, 2016, age 98; beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Soos; loving mother of Katherine (John) Niedzialowski and the late Joseph Peter (late Louise) Soos; cherished grandmother of Sharon (John) Stoll, Susan (Daniel) Topliffe , John (Kim) Niedzialowski and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Stephanie (late Kenneth) Schrieber, Peter (late Florence) and Stanley (late Jean) Golonka, Florence (Donald) Kovach

and the late John (late Veronica),

Joseph (late LeMoyn) and George (late Virginia) Golonka; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will be present on

Thursday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. Timothy Church at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. The family would like to thank the staff of Elderwood of Amherst for their care and love shown to Sophie. Share condolences online at

