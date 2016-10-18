Quick Hits: Flames 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

CALGARY, Alberta -- Sean Monahan scored with 2:34 left in overtime Tuesday night to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Monahan got his second goal of the season, taking a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and beating Robin Lehner to the top corner of the net to cap a wild overtime period that saw Lehner and Calgary goalie Chad Johnson, the former Sabre, both make strong saves.

Calgary improved to 1-2-1 on the season while the Sabres fell to 1-1-1. The home team has won 17 of the last 19 meetings in the series.

Giveth and taketh: Marcus Foligno was the victim on Calgary's first tying goal of the third period, by Micheal Ferland at 1:15. Foligno's pass from the corner in the Sabres zone intended for Josh Gorges banked off referee Graham Skilliter's skate and deflected right to Ferland alone in front. He beat Robin Lehner on a backhand to tie the game at 2-2.

Foligno got that back at 3:49 with a solo rush past the Calgary defense and a wrist shot that burned Johnson to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead that proved short-lived.

Milestone goal: Calgary rookie Matthew Tkachuk, drafted sixth overall in June at KeyBank Center, got the Flames even at 3-3 with his first NHL goal, beating Lehner on the short side just 63 seconds after Foligno's tally.

Helping hand: Rasmus Ristolainen for the primary assist on Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal at 11:41 of the second period, giving him five assists for the season and a share of the NHL lead in that category.

Long time: The Sabres entered the game having lost six straight in the Saddledome. Tuesday's game came on the 13th anniversary of the previous victory, a 2-0 shutout credited to Mika Noronen on Oct. 18, 2003.

Hop on the Gus Bus: Zemgus Girgensons blew an easy tap-in off a Dmitry Kulikov feed early in the first period but made up for it a few minutes later by deflecting a Tyler Ennis pass home past Johnson to put the Sabres up, 1-0, at 7:25 of the first period.

No goal/good goal: The Flames tied the game at 16:12 of the first on Michal Frolik's tap-in after the puck leaked out under the body of a prone Robin Lehner. The goal was initially wiped out as a whistle was blown but officials quickly convened and reversed that ruling, awarding the goal.

Making his debut: Winger Nicholas Baptiste, who joined the Sabres on the road trip in the wake of the rib injuries suffered by Evander Kane in Thursday's opener, made his NHL debut and xxxx

Baptiste was a healthy scratch Sunday in Edmonton but coach Dan Bylsma gave him the heads-up early Monday evening he would play in this game, enough time for Baptiste's parents, brother and grandmother to fly in from Ottawa for the game.

"It's a big moment for Nick. It's a big moment for his family," Bylsma said. "Sometimes I feel you might need to spring it on him last second so they don't get too caught up in the emotion and the moment. But it's one we want him to have his family here to experience the game with him."

"It's going to be pretty special," Baptiste said. "Those are the four that have kind of been around through the whole process of getting me here. They've been unbelievable support and I'm so fortunate to have them come all the way here to watch me."

Line switches: The Sabres make a change on their lines for pregame warmup among their left wings. They put Matt Moulson with Derek Grant and Nic Deslauriers while putting Tyler Ennis with Derek Grant and Baptiste. The top two lines stayed together, with O'Reilly centering Sam Reinhart and Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson between Marcus Foligno and Brian Gionta.

Off the lineup card: The Sabres scratched Hudson Fasching to get Baptiste in the lineup. On defense, Casey Nelson sat out for the second straight game.

Up next: The Sabres close the trip Thursday night in Vancouver. They return home, then head back out on the road to play Oct. 25 in Philadelphia. The next home game is not until Oct. 27 against Minnesota.

