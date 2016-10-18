SABIA, Joanne

SABIA, Joanne - Today is full of memories, happiness and tears of birthday celebrations we've shared throughout the years. And though I'll always miss you, the endless joy you brought warms my heart with gratitude and fills my every thought. Wherever you are resting, I hope that you can see how precious and uplifting your memory is to me. I feel that you are with me in everything I do, so I'll celebrate your birthday, but I'll spend it missing you. Love,

DAWN MARIE